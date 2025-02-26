Turkish Foreign Ministry: Turkish people mourn Khojaly genocide victims

26 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement to commemorate the Khojaly genocide victims on the anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of Azerbaijani civilians 33 years ago

"We remember with mercy and respect the precious memory of our innocent Azerbaijani brothers who were massacred in Khojaly exactly 33 years ago, and we carry the pain of dear Azerbaijan in our hearts," the statement reads.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly, after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment. The offensive killed 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people. Some 150 of the 1,275 Azerbaijanis that the Armenians captured during the Khojaly Massacre remain missing.