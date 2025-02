26 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

According to the ministry, Bayramov is set to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the visit.

Earlier, the minister met with Oman's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa al-Harthy. The parties discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation.