How phase one of Gaza truce to end?

26 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The radical Palestinian Hamas movement is regrouping its military forces for a potential return to fighting with Israel in Gaza, as mediators work to salvage the cease-fire that expires this weekend in the strip, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes.

"The militant group’s armed wing has appointed new commanders and begun mapping out where to position fighters in the event of a return to war, according to Arab officials who talk with Hamas," the report reads.

The U.S.-designated terrorist group also has started repairing its underground tunnel network and has passed out leaflets to inexperienced new fighters on how to use weapons to mount a guerrilla war against Israel, these officials also said.

According to the WSJ, Hamas has stated its agreement that the movement will have to give up direct control of Gaza if the enclave is restored with foreign funds. But hard-liners within Hamas want to exert influence in the region.

The disagreements within the movement have become so acute that the Hamas leadership, based in Doha, is considering breaking off relations with members of the group in Gaza, WSJ sources noted.