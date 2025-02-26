Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns new U.S. trade sanctions

26 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran strongly condemns the latest U.S. sanctions targeting vessels, individuals and entities allegedly involved in Iran’s crude oil trade, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Determining the economic and trade interactions between countries is a fundamental right of nations in shaping their destiny, and no external party has the right to interfere or disrupt such commercial relations based on political motives," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to him, the imposition of new sanctions is contrary to the principles of the UN charter, especially the principle of respect for national sovereignty and the principle of self-determination, as well as international law overseeing free trade between countries, IRNA reported.

The spokesperson added the U.S. measure is illegal and illegitimate. He labeled the move as a clear sign of Washington’s continued hostility toward the prosperity, development, and well-being of the Iranian people.