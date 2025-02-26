Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Türkiye honors memory of Khojaly victims

26 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made an address on the anniversary of the tragedy in Azerbaijan's Khojaly. He noted that the fraternal peoples of Türkiye and Azerbaijan have always been united.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared an address on his social media account in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy in Azerbaijan.

"On the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, a tragedy that we will never forget, I honor the memory of our murdered Azerbaijani brothers with deep sorrow,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan. "We are united in good times and bad,” the Turkish president emphasized.