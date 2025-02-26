Matviyenko to meet with President of Grand National Assembly in Türkiye 

26 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko will travel to Türkiye with a delegation of Russian senators to meet with Turkish colleagues.

On February 26-27, Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko will pay an official visit to Türkiye, during which she will meet with a number of high-ranking officials.

According to the Federation Council press service, Matviyenko will hold a meeting with the President of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş. There, she will also attend a session of the Turkish parliament.

The Federation Council Chairwoman will travel to Ankara as part of a delegation that will include senators Konstantin Kosachev, Vladimir Dzhabarov, and Nadezhda Ilyina.