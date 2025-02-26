Bayramov meets with MFA head of Saudi Arabia

26 Feb. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: MFA of Azerbaijan

The head of the MFA of Azerbaijan held talks with his Saudi counterpart. The parties discussed bilateral relations and cooperation within the UN and OIC.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to the press service of the MFA of Azerbaijan, the ministers of the two countries discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, energy and investment spheres.

In addition, the heads of the Azerbaijani and Saudi diplomacies touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest.