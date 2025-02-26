Arkhyz resort welcomed 460,000 tourists since January 2025

26 Feb. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Arkhyz resort, located in Karachay-Cherkessia, has been visited by over 460,000 tourists since the beginning of 2025. This is 10% more than during the same period in 2024, the resort’s director general Roman Kiranchuk told journalists.

