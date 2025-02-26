26 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Yerevan has been playing a "double game" recently, attempting to get as close as possible to the West without losing economic ties with Moscow, although the Russian side has repeatedly warned that this is impossible, the Chinese Sohu news agency writes.

Armenia, being a long-standing ally of Russia in the South Caucasus, is steadily trying to move towards the West, simultaneously trying to continue economic cooperation with Russia, the Chinese Sohu news agency writes, paying attention to Yerevan's "double game".

According to the publication, Armenia has been closely cooperating with Russia for many years. However, Yerevan has recently become interested in European integration, moreover, National Assembly of Armenia adopted a law on launching accession to the EU. This news caused a serious reaction in the global community.