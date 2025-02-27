House wall collapse in Batumi: two people rescued

27 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers of the Emergency Management Service of Georgia brought two citizens out of the rubble of a collapsed wall of a two-story building in Batumi following heavy snowfall in western regions of the country over the past several days.

The service said fire and rescue teams, as well as crews from other services had “quickly arrived” at the scene after receiving an alert about the incident from the 112 emergency service.

The body added both citizens were in “stable condition” and undergoing treatment at a medical facility.