Russian and U.S. diplomats to meet in Istanbul

27 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and U.S. diplomats will hold a meeting in Istanbul on February 27 to discuss issues related to the operation of the two countries’ embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Such a meeting will take place in Istanbul tomorrow," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, Russian diplomats and high-level experts will meet to address the systemic problems that have piled up as a result of the previous U.S. administration’s illegitimate activities aimed at creating artificial obstacles for the work of the Russian embassy, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian top diplomat expects that the Istanbul meeting "will make it clear how capable the parties are of moving forward quickly and effectively."