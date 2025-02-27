Russia and U.S. negotiating in Istanbul

27 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting where Russian and U.S. delegations are expected to discuss embassy issues is underway at the Istanbul residence of the U.S. consul general.

The talks kicked off at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) as scheduled.

The talks are being held behind closed doors; the parties did not provide the names of their delegation members.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that diplomats and high-level experts will meet to discuss systemic problems. Moscow expects the meeting to make it clear how capable the parties are of moving forward quickly and effectively.

Prior to the meeting, Moscow and Washington held two rounds of preliminary technical consultations.