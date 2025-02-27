Citizens being evacuated from villages in western Georgia after heavy snowfall

27 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Emergency Management Service of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said rescuers were evacuating citizens from villages in the country’s western regions that have been hit by heavy snowfall over the recent days.

According to the service, the crew had been involved in rescue operations throughout the night between Saturday and Wednesday, providing the locals with necessary medicines and food, with Defence Forces units also involved in the relief efforts.

Head of the Service Temur Mgebrishvili said it was “fully mobilised” and working “in an emergency mode” in the western Guria, Imereti and Adjara regions.

"An emergency meeting was held with the participation of the Prime Minister. Tasks have been planned, an action plan has been drawn up. [Relief works in] the locations which have been cut off from the outside world are a priority”, Mgebrishvili said.

The body added around 600 rescuers of the Service had continued to work in coordination with “all relevant units” of the Ministry and representatives of other agencies.