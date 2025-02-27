Russia tops in tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan

27 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The largest number of tourists to Azerbaijan came from Russia in 2024, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board reported.

The number of tourists from Russia has jumped by 17% compared to 2023.

Tourists from Türkiye followed closely, with an increase of 13% year-on-year.

Significant growth was also recorded from tourists coming from India (+108%), China (+93%), Pakistan (+47%), Kazakhstan (+39%), Saudi Arabia (+22%), and Iran (+27%).

The significant uptick in tourist arrivals from China was tied to Azerbaijan rolling out a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens.

Additionally, the number of travelers from Georgia (+7%), Uzbekistan (+17%), the UAE (+2%) and other countries also saw an increase.

Last year, Azerbaijan experienced an influx of approximately 2.6 million visitors.