Mirzoyan holds phone talks with EU top diplomat

27 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Issues on the agenda of active political dialogue and cooperation between Armenia and the European Union were discussed.

"Ararat Mirzoyan and Kaja Kallas touched upon the ongoing and upcoming activities aimed at deepening the Armenia-EU partnership. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of joint efforts towards ensuring continuous practical achievements through the use of existing instruments," the statement reads.

Issues on the international agenda were also touched upon.