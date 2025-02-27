Khojaly Memorial Complex project approved

27 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The project of the Khojaly Memorial Complex in Azerbaijan has been approved, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said, speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial.

"As you know, the project will be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. There is already an approved project in this regard, and the implementation of that project will begin," Adil Karimli said.

He noted that the foundation of the Khojaly Memorial Complex has been laid.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians. On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.