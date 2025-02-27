Armenia expresses readiness to open border with Turkey

27 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has completed the construction of the Margara checkpoint on its border with Turkey and is prepared to open it, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan said.

"We visited the border checkpoint alongside the prime minister. The construction work has been fully completed, and the checkpoint is now ready for operation. However, the decision to open the border is a political matter and is not solely dependent on Armenia’s position," David Khudatyan said.

In February, Turkey and Armenia held talks for the normalization of ties in Vienna to restore relations between the two neighboring countries.

Despite sharing a common border, Turkey and Armenia have no formal diplomatic relations. In 2009, the foreign ministers of both countries signed protocols in Zurich outlining the establishment of diplomatic ties and the principles governing their relationship. However, these protocols were never ratified by either side.