Kazakhstan to benefit from Spanish know-how to find groundwater fixes

27 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts from Spain will join the exploration of underground water resources in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov held a meeting with representatives of the Spanish company Xcalibur Smart Mapping, which specializes in mapping for the exploration of groundwater deposits and minerals.

As was agreed, this year, the parties plan to conduct an airborne electromagnetic survey to create maps and explore groundwater deposits in western Kazakhstan.

The minister discussed with the foreign delegation the options for project implementation and the possibility of securing a grant from the Spanish government.



According to the minister, the detailed airborne electromagnetic survey will help in determining the reserves and contours of underground water.