Aktau Airport closes runway due to snowfall

27 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The runway at Aktau Airport was closed due to heavy snowfall, the Kazakh airline reported.

"The runway at Aktau Airport is temporarily closed until 17:00 local time on February 27, 2025",

Aktau Airport announced.

Four flights out of eleven scheduled have been delayed. Passengers can check for schedule changes on the website or at the airport information service.

Dozens of cars are also stuck in the snow near Aktau. The Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are carrying out emergency rescue operations. They have towed about 71 vehicles so far.