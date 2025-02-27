РУС ENG

Ganja-Shusha bus route to be launched in Azerbaijan

Darya Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A bus on the Ganja-Shusha route will run on a regular basis in Azerbaijan from February 28, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has announced.

The bus route is being launched by Azerbaijan's Land Transport Agency. Buses will run daily, departing from Ganja at 08.00 and from Shusha at 14.45.

The bus will make stops in Terter, Khojaly and Khankendi along the way

The fare for the Ganja-Shusha route is 6.20 manat. Tickets are available for purchase on the biletim.az website.

