Russia appoints new consul in Gyumri

27 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Igor Titov has been appointed new Russian Consul General in the Armenian city of Gyumri. This was announced in a statemnt published on the Russian Foreign Ministry Telegram channel.

"By order of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Igor Borisovich Titov has been appointed Consul General of Russia in Gyumri, Armenia",

the Russian Fireign Ministry said.

He replaced Ruslan Kanduarov, who passed away last fall.

Let us remind you that until recently, Titov headed the advance team for the opening of the Russian Consulate General in Kapan.