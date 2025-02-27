Ozon to open distribution center in Makhachkala

27 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ozon is preparing to launch three new distribution centers in the first half of 2025.

"One of our priorities is the development of regional logistics. In the first half of this year, we plan to open warehouses in Makhachkala, Surgut and Krasnoyarsk",

the press service of Ozon said.

The warehouse in Dagestan, covering an area of ​​128,000 square meters, will be used for food and non-food products.

At the moment, the company has 46 warehouses throughout Russia and more than 60,000 order pick-up points.