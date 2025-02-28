Speaker of Russia's Federation Council conveys message from Putin to Erdoğan

28 Feb. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, who arrived in Türkiye the day before on a visit, conveyed an oral message from the Russian president to his Turkish counterpart. This was stated in a press release issued by the press service of the Federation Council.

"The Speaker of the Federation Council conveyed to the Turkish leader an oral message from Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning issues of bilateral relations and the current international agenda",

the Federation Council's press service reported.

During the meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Matviyenko also touched upon a number of international topics, including Ukraine, Syria and the Middle East.

In addition to this, she told him about the talks with Turkish parliamentarians in Ankara.