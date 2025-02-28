Pezeshkian not rules out negotiations with US

28 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is not going to negotiate with the USA on unfavorable terms. This statement was made by the President of the Islamic Republic on February 27.

According to Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran has never said about the refusal to negotiate with Washington.

"Some say there is no alternative but to negotiate. We did not say we would not negotiate, but we (only said that - ed.) we are not going to grovel before the bandits",

Pezeshkian said.

He added that, in general, the situation in which the Islamic Republic is asked to put aside its weapons and start a dialogue, while knowing that the other side could suddenly strike, does not fit the concept of negotiations.