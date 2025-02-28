700 schools closed in Georgia due to bad weather

28 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, heavy snowfalls led to the suspension of classes in 700 schools, the Minister of Education, Alexandre Tsuladze said.

"Only after we are convinced that the environment is safe for the resumption of studies, will we allow schools to reopen",

the minister said.

He added that work is currently underway to clear snow and eliminate other consequences of the bad weather. Measures are also being taken to support teachers, Georgia's Minister of Education reported.

Let us remind you that snowfalls and blizzards continue across Georgia, and a strong cold snap will also hit the country by the end of the week.