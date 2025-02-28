Kazakhstan stops gasoline smuggling to Kyrgyzstan

28 Feb. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh law enforcement officers have uncovered a criminal group involved in smuggling gasoline to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Financial Monitoring Agency reported.

According to the agency, those behind the illegal scheme purchased gasoline in Kazakhstan and then transported it under the guise of solvent and alcohol, using falsified documentation.

Law enforcement officers managed to track the route of the gasoline tanks and intercept the train, preventing the illegal transit of about 500 tons of fuel.

It is reported that the criminals made more than $300 million from the black-market business.

Several people have been detained, while three others have been put on the international wanted list.