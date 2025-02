28 Feb. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will arrive in Azerbaijan to open the Spanish club's academy in the country.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Laporta also intends to attract investors who can help solve a number of economic problems facing the Blaugrana.

It should be noted that Joan Laporta previously attended the UN COP29 climate conference in Baku. During this visit, he held talks with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and also met with young football talents of Azerbaijan.