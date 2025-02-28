Russian Emergencies Ministry: 375 km of Krasnodar Territory coastline cleared of fuel oil

28 Feb. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Krasnodar Territory, over 375 km of coastline have been cleared of fuel oil, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

The oil spill from tankers occurred in mid-December, and since then extensive cleanup works have taken place in Kuban.

"More than 108,500 tons of oil-contaminated sand have been removed to temporary storage sites. About 45,000 tons have been sifted using the Grokhot vibration unit",

the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Let us recall that the beaches of Anapa and Temryuk District were the most affected by the fuel oil emissions.