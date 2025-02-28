Media: Pashinyan to remove Karabakh-related claims from Armenian Constitution

28 Feb. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan intends to submit for public discussion a proposal to amend the preamble of the Constitution, removing the reference to the country's Declaration of independence, which allows for territorial claims to Karabakh.

According to the newspaper Hraparak, Pashinyan plans to base the amendments on the "Real Armenia" concept. The publication reports that the politician intends to implement the plans, despite possible resistance in the country's political circles and the lack of support.

It should be noted that Pashinyan introduced the "Real Armenia" concept on February 19 as part of an address to citizens regarding the issue of holding a referendum on the draft of Armenia's updated Constitution.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia acknowledged the possibility of amending the Constitution in order to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.