Muslims across the world begin Ramadan

1 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Muslims around the world marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan.

Ramadan commences when a small sliver of the moon, known as the “waxing crescent,” emerges and becomes visible.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle with months of either 30 or 29 days. The result: a year consisting of 354 or 355 days.

How is Ramadan celebrated?

During Ramadan, believers are encouraged to abstain from eating, drinking, intentional vomiting, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Donating to the poor is also encouraged.

Muslims are also encouraged to not engage in gossip, fighting or cursing during the month. Feasts are prepared for pre-dawn and post-sundown meals, known as "iftar."

Muslims around the world will begin observing fast on March 1. Ramadan is expected to last through around March 29.

How Ramadan ends?

The day after Ramadan ends starts one of the major holidays in the Islamic calendar: Eid Al-Fitr, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

Eid Al-Fitr is a three-day festival that will start on March 30. The holiday is celebrated with special prayers, sweets, presents for children and community festivals.