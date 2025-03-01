Alat-Astara railway reconstruction to be completed by 2028

1 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The reconstruction of the Alat-Osmanli-Astara railway line sees rapid progress, the Azerbaijan Railways reported.

The reconstruction work on the Alat-Osmanli-Astara railway line, an important part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, began last year.

The repair work on this 245 km long stretch is being carried out in four phases. The first phase covers the Alat-Osmanli section, which is 60 km long. It includes the construction of 131 engineering structures, including railway bridges, road overpasses, as well as animal crossings and culverts.

The first phase also includes the reconstruction of three stations - Yeni Alat, Shirvan and Osmanli.

The construction work is planned to be completed by 2028.