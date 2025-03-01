More oil discovered on Krasnodar region beaches

1 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts have reported new signs of oil in the two coastline areas of the Krasnodar Region following an oil spill caused by a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, the region’s operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"Early on February 28, the monitoring teams detected several minor oil traces in the two coastline areas assigned to the districts of the Krasnodar Region," the message reads.

The report further noted that workers found oil on the beaches of Dzhemete and near the Cultural and Health Center Premiera in Anapa.

The main remediation effort has been largely completed, but occasionally workers continue to detect oil at various locations.