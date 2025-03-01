Xi Jinping describes Russia as China's true friend

1 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Beijing are true friends, the relations between which have been strengthened over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"China and Russia are friendly neighbors linked by a shared border and are true friends, who have passed a multitude of challenges," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese leader recalled that he had already spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in 2025.

"We have drafted at the highest level a plan for the development of relations between China and Russia and have discussed in detail a number of important global and regional issues," Xi Jinping said.

According to him, Moscow and Beijing should continuously improve strategic coordination and practical cooperation.