Xi Jinping describes Russia as China's true friend

Moscow and Beijing are true friends, the relations between which have been strengthened over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.
"China and Russia are friendly neighbors linked by a shared border and are true friends, who have passed a multitude of challenges," Xi Jinping said.
The Chinese leader recalled that he had already spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in 2025.
"We have drafted at the highest level a plan for the development of relations between China and Russia and have discussed in detail a number of important global and regional issues," Xi Jinping said.
According to him, Moscow and Beijing should continuously improve strategic coordination and practical cooperation.
"We should maintain close communication at all levels. We need to continuously deepen strategic coordination and practical cooperation and promote the common development and revival of our countries," Xi Jinping said.