U.S. agrees to appointment of new Russian ambassador

1 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States greenlighted the appointment of Alexander Darchiev as Russia’s new ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On February 27, the consultations were held in Istanbul between the delegations of Russia and the U.S. to discuss a normalization of the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions.

"The American side handed over an official note with an agrement for the appointment of the director of the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Nikitich Darchiev, as Russia's new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the U.S.," the statement reads.

The Russian envoy is expected to depart for Washington shortly.