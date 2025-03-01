Presidential elections in Abkhazia declared valid

1 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The run-off of the presidential elections in Abkhazia has been declared valid. Voting will last until 20:00 Moscow time.

Head of the Abkhaz Central Election Commission Dmitry Marshan reported that the run-off of the presidential elections in the republic had taken place.

According to data as of 15:00 Moscow time, the turnout was 43%, 62,852 people cast their ballots.

The 2nd round of the elections started this morning. Politician Badra Gunba and local oppositionist Adgur Ardzinba are running for the president.

The voting will last until 20:00 Moscow time. There are 152 polling stations open in Abkhazia, and two more in Russia.