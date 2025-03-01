Mordovia doubles number of flights to Antalya

1 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Due to the popularity of flights from Saransk to Antalya, which are popular among residents of both Mordovia and the Penza Oblast, their number will be doubled in the summer of 2025. The organization of new flights is carried out in close contact with Mordovia and Volga region travel agencies.

The head of the Republic of Mordovia, former Prime Minister of Dagestan Artem Zdunov announced a plan to double the number of flights from the Saransk International Airport to the Turkish resort town of Antalya this summer.

He explained that last year, planes flew from the Mordovian capital to Antalya 15 times during the summer with almost completely sold out seats (over 2,500 passengers). In this regard, a decision was made to organize 28 flights to the Turkish resort in the summer of 2025.