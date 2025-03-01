Lavrov, Fidan discuss attack on TurkStream

1 Mar. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

5 days after a personal meeting in Ankara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan over the attack on the TurkStream. Lavrov asked Fidan to put pressure on Kyiv to stop such attacks on the pipeline through which Russian gas is supplied to Turkish consumers.

According to a report on the Russian Foreign Ministry website, today, the head of the department, Sergey Lavrov, called his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss the attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russkaya Compressor Station in the Krasnodar Territory, through which Russian gas is pumped to Turkey along the bottom of the Black Sea.

The attack was carried out on the night of February 28, at a time when Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United States. Three UAVs sent to the Russkaya Compressor Station were destroyed by air defense forces.