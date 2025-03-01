Asian Parliamentary Assembly сalls for return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia

1 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The parliamentarians participating in the summit of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku included in the final declaration an appeal to Armenia to organize the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes by Armenian nationalists in the late 1980s.

Today, the Western Azerbaijan Community distributed a press release on the results of the work of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku. The document emphasizes that the APA declaration calls for the right of the Azerbaijani population to return to Armenia in safety and dignity, from where they were expelled by Armenian nationalists in the late 1980s.

The assembly participants also emphasized the need for the Armenian authorities to organize a dialogue with Western Azerbaijanis, the indigenous population of the current territory of the Republic of Armenia, to ensure this inalienable right.