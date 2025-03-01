Kazakhstan requests from Russia 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year

1 Mar. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakh power engineers have reported on the first stage of negotiations with Russia on providing gas to the north and east of Kazakhstan. Astana is requesting 10 bln cubic meters per year.

According to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the state plans to reach an agreement with Russia on gas supplies. Astana’s current request is 10 billion cubic meters per year.

It is specified that Kazakhstan, being an exporter of energy resources, needs to provide gas to regions far from the Caspian coast, first of all, to the north of Kazakhstan bordering Russia and the east of the republic located deep in the mainland, including the capital, Astana.

"Today, the Ministry is negotiating with PJSC Gazprom on the supply of commercial gas for the gasification of the northern and eastern regions of the country: North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions and Astana,”

– the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported.