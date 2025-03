2 Mar. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Politician Badra Gunba has won the presidential election in Abkhazia, receiving 54.73% of the votes, the Central Election Commission of the republic reported on March 2.

His opponent, opposition representative Ardzinba Adgur, received 41.54% of the votes.

According to the Central Election Commission, 70% of the republic's citizens participated in the election.

Let us remind you that the second round of elections took place in Abkhazia the day before.