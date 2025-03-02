Pezeshkian outlines ways to bypass sanctions

2 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told local media how Iran can bypass sanctions.

He emphasized that, in particular, it is necessary to cooperate with neighbouring countries.

"Engagement, trade, and cooperation with regional nations, when executed effectively and in conjunction with regional organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the BRICS group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will render US sanctions ineffective",

the Iranian president said.

He also called on legislators and citizens to support his administration in solving energy problems and imbalances.

"If we unite, we can create the necessary conditions for solving problems together with manufacturers, industrialists, managers and talented people in our country",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.