3 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary views Ukraine’s attack on the infrastructure of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline as an attack on its sovereignty, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The Turkish Stream pipeline safeguards the reliability of natural gas supplies to Hungary, so a potential inoperability of the pipeline may seriously undermine our energy security," Peter Szijjarto said.

According to him, energy security is a matter of sovereignty, so such attacks should be viewed as an attack on sovereignty.

"The European Commission has recently issued a guarantee that Ukraine would not target the infrastructure of the gas pipeline leading to the European Union, so we urge the European Commission to immediately clarify whether it honors its guarantees," Peter Szijjarto said.

Earlier, Lavrov briefed his Hungarian counterpart on Ukraine's attempted terrorist attack on the Turkish Stream infrastructure. Overnight on February 28, Ukrainian UAVs tried to attack the station ensuring the supply of gas through Turkish Stream.

In February, Hungary received guarantees for its energy security from the European Commission. They cover negotiations with Ukraine on the resumption of Russian gas transit to Central Europe, the continuation of the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, and non-aggression by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Turkish Stream pipeline, which delivers fuel from Russia to Hungary.

Hungary has bound the compliance with these requirements to the matter of the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as the launch of talks with Ukraine on its accession to the association.