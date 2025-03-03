Turkey may hold snap presidential election in 2027

3 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party is looking at nominating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for president at the snap election in 2027, AKP deputy leader Huseyin Yayman said at a meeting with party activists.

"We hope that we will again nominate our president at the election in November 2027. There is no need in another candidate. We will elect out president as head of our country again at the next election," he said.

According to Yayman, Erdogan will be nominated by the Republic Alliance of the Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party.

Earlier, it was reported that the regular election will be held in Turkey in 2028.