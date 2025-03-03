Netanyahu warns Hamas about consequences if it refuses from talks on Gaza

3 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hamas that its refusal from further talks will entail "additional consequences."

"In light of Hamas's rejection of the [U.S. Presidential Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff framework, we decided that as of this morning, the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza will be prevented. If Hamas continues to stick to its position and does not release our hostages, there will be additional consequences," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to him, Hamas controls all of the supplies and goods that are being sent to the Gaza Strip, adding that there will be no free lunches.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, which lasted 42 days, expired on Saturday.