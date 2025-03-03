Ankara considers Akkuyu NPP launch priority goal of country's energy sector

3 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Russia is interested in the nuclear power plant project planned to be built in Sinop.

The Turkish minister noted that their main focus is to put the first reactor in Akkuyu into operation as soon as possible and that they have held talks with Rosatom on this issue.

Earlier, Turkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar visited Russia to meet Deputy PM Alexander Novak. The parties discussed future investment collaboration in the fuel and energy sector, the delivery of Russian energy resources to the Turkiye's market.