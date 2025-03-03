Date for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline commissioning announced

3 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is set to start exports of natural gas to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan this week, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

According to minister, work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline is in its final stages.

The project envisaged cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Türkiye’s BOTAS.

The pipeline stretches nearly 100km from Igdir to the Sadarak district.

The Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline is capable of transporting 2 million cubic meters of gas per day, which will fully meet Nakhchivan's gas needs.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the gas pipeline took place in September, 2023.