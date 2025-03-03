Iran’s deputy president resigns after economy minister impeachment

3 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's deputy president for strategic affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif announced his resignation, Fars reported.

It marked the second time Zarif has attempted to resign as Pezeshkian's vice president for strategic affairs.

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has not yet accepted Zarif's resignation.

On Sunday, Iranian Economy Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati was impeached by the parliament over mounting economic woes and depreciating national currency rial.

Zarif served as Iran's foreign minister from 2013 to 2021