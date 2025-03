3 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The discussion of the EU bill was postponed on March 3 during the Armenian parliamentary committee hearing.

The bill will not be discussed during the parliamentary session starting on March 4, but on March 25.

The Cabinet had proposed several amendments to the bill, particularly the removal of the preamble.

Earlier, the Armenian Parliament has approved in the first reading a draft law to launch the country's accession process to the EU.