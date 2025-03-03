Iran's agricultural drones to be used in Uzbekistan

3 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan has signed a memorandum with the Iranian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (ATMAK) to advance agricultural mechanization and strengthen technological partnerships.

The document was signed within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's visit to Iran. This agreement was part of a series of deals reached during a visit by a delegation led by the Director of the Administrative and Economic Service under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Uzbekistan also reached an agreement with Sirang UAV Company to supply modern agricultural drones and create infrastructure for their maintenance. In addition, the sides signed a contract for testing and gradual localization in Uzbekistan of fertilizers and pesticides under the Nutritech brand.