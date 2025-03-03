Türkiye and Uzbekistan to attract million tourists to each country

3 Mar. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement within the framework of which the "Million+Million" project will be launched, aimed at developing tourism in each of the countries.

The initiative seeks to attract one million tourists from each side. As part of the agreement, Ankara and Tashkent will increase the number of flights between tourist centers, as well as to expand cultural cooperation.

The program also includes plans to develop the pilgrimage sector.

The Turkish side has also expressed interest in investments. An agreement was signed on Ankara's investments in a number of hotel projects in Bukhara, Samarkand, Fergana and other culturally significant cities.

It is noted that the total volume of Turkish investments is expected to reach about $170 million.